Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.95 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $465,129.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,995 shares of company stock valued at $92,401. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

