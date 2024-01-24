PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE PED opened at $0.64 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $55.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
