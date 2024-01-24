PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

NYSE PED opened at $0.64 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $55.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PEDEVCO Company Profile

In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 555,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,520.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 555,334 shares in the company, valued at $366,520.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 234,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

