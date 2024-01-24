PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) VP Moore Clark Sells 45,000 Shares

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 555,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,520.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $32,000.00.

PEDEVCO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 292,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,124. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.90.

PEDEVCO ( NYSE:PED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

