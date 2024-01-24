PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

