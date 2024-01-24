Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38.

NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 283,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $60.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

