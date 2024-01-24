Park National (NYSE:PRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $140.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.14 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

Park National Stock Down 1.1 %

Park National stock opened at $131.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Park National has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $137.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Park National by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Park National by 82.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

