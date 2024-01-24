Paragon Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,213 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.73. The stock had a trading volume of 139,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average of $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $127.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.