Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $445.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $429.20 and a 200-day moving average of $412.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $449.19. The company has a market capitalization of $356.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

