Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 5,685 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in RTX by 21.2% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 325.7% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,529,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,690. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

