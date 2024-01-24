Paragon Advisors LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,535. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.73. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

