Paragon Advisors LLC Increases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises about 1.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.91. 870,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

