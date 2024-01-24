Paragon Advisors LLC Has $947,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 85.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,853 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,608,000.

VSS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.35. 167,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,357. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

