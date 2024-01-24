Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 469 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 24.2% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth $11,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.41. 7,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,628. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $147.01 and a 52-week high of $311.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.50 and a 200-day moving average of $188.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

