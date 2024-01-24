Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WCN stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,707. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average is $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $154.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

