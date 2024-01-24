Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 21,059 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for approximately 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. 2,414,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,985. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

