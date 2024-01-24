Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5,310.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,333 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.10. 1,181,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,681. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.95 and a 1 year high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.