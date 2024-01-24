Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 274.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

PLTR stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.