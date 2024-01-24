Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 902,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,087,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

PGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 584,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

