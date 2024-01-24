Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 21,101 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.9% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.49. 840,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,895. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

