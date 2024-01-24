Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,510 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,058 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,169,000 after buying an additional 152,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,118,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,373,000 after buying an additional 148,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,800 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 794,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,955. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

