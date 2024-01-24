Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $249,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,315,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 157.5% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 10,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,553. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

