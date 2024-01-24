Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $166,212,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 579,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,158,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,286,000 after acquiring an additional 494,995 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.28. 249,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $268.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.12 and its 200-day moving average is $247.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

