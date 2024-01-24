Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.19. 610,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,307. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

