Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $194.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,774,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,254,910. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

