OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sony Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of SONY opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.98. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

