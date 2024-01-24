OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $858,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $243.84 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.83 and its 200 day moving average is $236.72. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

