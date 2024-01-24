OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys New Shares in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth $432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth $353,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEGN stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The business’s revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LEGN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

