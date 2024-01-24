OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,862 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GILD opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.