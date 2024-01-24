Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 2,816,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,367,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Oscar Health Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.51% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751 in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,743 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

