Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 34.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 111.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

