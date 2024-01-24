OriginTrail (TRAC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $223.96 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001391 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,324,425 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

