ORG Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of TOL opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Get Our Latest Report on TOL

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.