ORG Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of TOL opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62.
Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
