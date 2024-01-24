ORG Partners LLC Sells 431 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 83.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $168.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,403.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $174.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

