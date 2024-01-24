ORG Partners LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 334.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $599.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $489.54 and a 1-year high of $610.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $581.25 and its 200-day moving average is $545.68.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

