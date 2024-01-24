ORG Partners LLC Invests $103,000 in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

BATS OSCV opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $276.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that selects US small-cap companies and REITs based on valuation plus quality and growth metrics. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OSCV was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Opus Capital Management.

