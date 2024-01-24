ORG Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.