ORG Partners LLC Has $186,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.