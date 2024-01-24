ORG Partners LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,891 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,909,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.