ORG Partners LLC Has $120,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after buying an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

