ORG Partners LLC Has $119,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 91.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONE opened at $220.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.38 and a 200-day moving average of $204.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $173.49 and a 52-week high of $221.04.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9112 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.