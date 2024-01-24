ORG Partners LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sempra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

