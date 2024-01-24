ORG Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 221.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

IWD stock opened at $164.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day moving average of $157.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

