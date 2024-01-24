ORG Partners LLC Acquires 3,784 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 953.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after buying an additional 910,004 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 62,456 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

