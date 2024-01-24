Ordinals Price Tops $53.40 (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Ordinals has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $252.11 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for about $53.40 or 0.00134451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 53.21244554 USD and is down -14.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $461,034,602.59 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

