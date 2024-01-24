ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.12-4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 4.120-4.160 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after buying an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after buying an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $33,454,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

