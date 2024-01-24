ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,545 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $20,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $76.35. 3,409,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,122,770. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. Roth Mkm began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

