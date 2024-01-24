ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Down 3.3%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 2,003,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,456,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONON. TheStreet raised ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Williams Trading upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

ON Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ON by 91.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ON by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

