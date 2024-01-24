Olin (OLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company's revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Olin from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

