Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stephens from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ONB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ONB

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 97.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 470,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.