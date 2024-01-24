OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $660,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170,034 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $188,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

